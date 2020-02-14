Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Gusty winds, partly cloudy skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a dry start to March as gusty offshore winds will dry out the atmosphere today. Breezy north winds will keep a chill in the air as temps struggle to climb into the lower 60s today under partly cloudy skies.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North and East Bay Hills from on Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday. North winds 15 to 25 miles per hour with possible gusts up to 40 miles per hour could blow unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down as well.

San Francisco down through Santa Cruz the wind advisory will be in effect at 4pm Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Lake Tahoe until noon today with 3-6 inches of snow possible along the crest.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
Concord 61
Oakland 61
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60

Coast:
Partly cloudy & Breezy, highs in the upper 50s
Tonight: Clear & gusty, temps in the upper 40s

North Bay:
Partly cloudy, 59-63
Lows dropping into the 30s with gusty winds

East Bay:
Partly cloudy skies, highs around 61
Tonight: Clear & breezy, lows in the lower 40s

Inland East Bay:
Partly cloudy skies, 58-61
Lows: Chilly & gusty, in the 30s

Peninsula:
Partly cloudy skies, highs near 60
Lows Near 40 with gusty winds

South Bay:
Partly cloudy, cool, near 60
Tonight: Breezy with temps dropping into the upper 30s

Monday:
A chilly morning with gusty winds in the hills, sunny
Highs 60-72

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders holds rally in San Jose ahead of CA Primary
Crews contain 4-alarm warehouse fire in SF's Bayview Dist.
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Who can beat Trump? Exploring the question of 'electability' in Democratic primary
CA Primary 2020: How to get live results, watch ABC7 election coverage
South Bay residents stock up amidst coronavirus concerns
Watch 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday' on ABC7 tonight
Show More
Santa Clara County Health Department confirms its 4th case of novel coronavirus
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
More TOP STORIES News