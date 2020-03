AccuWeather forecast: Gusty winds, partly cloudy skies

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a dry start to March as gusty offshore winds will dry out the atmosphere today. Breezy north winds will keep a chill in the air as temps struggle to climb into the lower 60s today under partly cloudy skies.A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North and East Bay Hills from on Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday. North winds 15 to 25 miles per hour with possible gusts up to 40 miles per hour could blow unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down as well.San Francisco down through Santa Cruz the wind advisory will be in effect at 4pm Sunday.A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Lake Tahoe until noon today with 3-6 inches of snow possible along the crest.Santa Rosa 61Concord 61Oakland 61San Francisco 59San Jose 60Partly cloudy & Breezy, highs in the upper 50sTonight: Clear & gusty, temps in the upper 40sPartly cloudy, 59-63Lows dropping into the 30s with gusty windsPartly cloudy skies, highs around 61Tonight: Clear & breezy, lows in the lower 40sPartly cloudy skies, 58-61Lows: Chilly & gusty, in the 30sPartly cloudy skies, highs near 60Lows Near 40 with gusty windsPartly cloudy, cool, near 60Tonight: Breezy with temps dropping into the upper 30sA chilly morning with gusty winds in the hills, sunnyHighs 60-72Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now