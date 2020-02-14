AccuWeather forecast: Gusty winds, partly cloudy skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a dry start to March as gusty offshore winds will dry out the atmosphere today. Breezy north winds will keep a chill in the air as temps struggle to climb into the lower 60s today under partly cloudy skies.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North and East Bay Hills from on Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday. North winds 15 to 25 miles per hour with possible gusts up to 40 miles per hour could blow unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down as well.
San Francisco down through Santa Cruz the wind advisory will be in effect at 4pm Sunday.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Lake Tahoe until noon today with 3-6 inches of snow possible along the crest.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
Concord 61
Oakland 61
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Coast:
Partly cloudy & Breezy, highs in the upper 50s
Tonight: Clear & gusty, temps in the upper 40s
North Bay:
Partly cloudy, 59-63
Lows dropping into the 30s with gusty winds
East Bay:
Partly cloudy skies, highs around 61
Tonight: Clear & breezy, lows in the lower 40s
Inland East Bay:
Partly cloudy skies, 58-61
Lows: Chilly & gusty, in the 30s
Peninsula:
Partly cloudy skies, highs near 60
Lows Near 40 with gusty winds
South Bay:
Partly cloudy, cool, near 60
Tonight: Breezy with temps dropping into the upper 30s
Monday:
A chilly morning with gusty winds in the hills, sunny
Highs 60-72
