AccuWeather forecast: Gusty winds will clear for sunny Monday afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Clouds will clear overnight with breezy conditions as lows drop into the mid-40s. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North and East Bay Hills and Peninsula coast until 9 a.m. tomorrow.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

North winds 10 to 20 miles per hour with possible gusts up to 40 miles per hour could blow unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down as well.

Then, warmth builds with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs range from mid 60s at the coast to low 70s inland.

North Bay:
Tonight: Clearing overnight & breezy
Lows: Mid 30s to mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Becoming clear overnight
Lows: Mid to upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny

Highs: Low 70s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clearing overnight & breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Becoming clear overnight
Lows: Mid to upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

South Bay:

Tonight: Becoming clear overnight
Lows: Mid to upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday:
Even warmer temps with sunny skies. Highs : Mid 60s to Upper 70s.

