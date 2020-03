AccuWeather forecast: Gusty winds will clear for sunny Monday afternoon

North Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Clouds will clear overnight with breezy conditions as lows drop into the mid-40s. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North and East Bay Hills and Peninsula coast until 9 a.m. tomorrow.North winds 10 to 20 miles per hour with possible gusts up to 40 miles per hour could blow unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down as well.Then, warmth builds with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs range from mid 60s at the coast to low 70s inland.Tonight: Clearing overnight & breezyLows: Mid 30s to mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low 70sTonight: Becoming clear overnightLows: Mid to upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low 70sTonight: Clearing overnight & breezyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Becoming clear overnightLows: Mid to upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Becoming clear overnightLows: Mid to upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sEven warmer temps with sunny skies. Highs : Mid 60s to Upper 70s.