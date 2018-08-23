AccuWeather Forecast: Happy Fogust!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Thursday begins gray with mist near the coast and temperatures from the middle 50s to middle 60s.
The sea breeze picks up speed today and slows the reveal of sunshine. This keeps our highs from reaching average levels this afternoon. A minor summer spread develops, upper 50s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.
A warmer than average ocean continues to produce mild overnight lows, middle 50s to middle 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 79/58
Fremont: 74/59
Oakland: 69/57
Redwood City: 74/58
San Francisco: 64/55
San Jose: 77/58
San Rafael: 73/55
Santa Rosa: 80/52
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Minor Mist
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
Looking ahead to Friday:
A deep marine layer keeps our afternoon cooler than average. Expect a similar cloud to sun pattern as we experience today.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!