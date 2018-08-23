WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Happy Fogust!

Hurricane Lane was forecast to continue its northwest turn into the islands Thursday, which would make it the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thursday begins gray with mist near the coast and temperatures from the middle 50s to middle 60s.

The sea breeze picks up speed today and slows the reveal of sunshine. This keeps our highs from reaching average levels this afternoon. A minor summer spread develops, upper 50s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.




A warmer than average ocean continues to produce mild overnight lows, middle 50s to middle 60s.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 79/58
Fremont: 74/59
Oakland: 69/57
Redwood City: 74/58
San Francisco: 64/55
San Jose: 77/58
San Rafael: 73/55
Santa Rosa: 80/52

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Minor Mist
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

Looking ahead to Friday:
A deep marine layer keeps our afternoon cooler than average. Expect a similar cloud to sun pattern as we experience today.

