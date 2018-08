AccuWeather Forecast: Happy Fogust!

Today's Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Friday:

Thursday begins gray with mist near the coast and temperatures from the middle 50s to middle 60s.The sea breeze picks up speed today and slows the reveal of sunshine. This keeps our highs from reaching average levels this afternoon. A minor summer spread develops, upper 50s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.A warmer than average ocean continues to produce mild overnight lows, middle 50s to middle 60s. Concord: 79/58Fremont: 74/59Oakland: 69/57Redwood City: 74/58San Francisco: 64/55San Jose: 77/58San Rafael: 73/55Santa Rosa: 80/52TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 69 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Minor MistLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesA deep marine layer keeps our afternoon cooler than average. Expect a similar cloud to sun pattern as we experience today.