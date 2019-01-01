WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

We begin 2019 with breezy conditions in our Hills and a few spots at lower elevations. Temperatures range from the lower 30s to middle 40s before sunrise.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

WIND ADVISORY: (Mountains and Hills above 1000') until 10 a.m. today
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: (North of Bay Bridge) until 9 a.m. today.

The breezes ease late this morning with sunshine and seasonal highs for the afternoon. The slower breezes make for a more comfortable day.

A few high clouds roam our sky tonight, but I don't think they can stop the plunging temperatures. Lows dip into the upper 20s to middle 30s Inland with lower to upper 30s for the Bay and lower to middle 40s along the Coast and into San Francisco.

Wednesday:
After a chilly beginning, temperatures rebound back to average levels under a sunny sky. Highs settle into the middle 50s during the afternoon.

Temperatures:
Concord: 54/32
Fremont: 54/35
Oakland: 55/38
Redwood City: 54/34
San Francisco: 54/42
San Jose: 55/34
San Rafael: 55/36
Santa Rosa: 57/29

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 28 - 33 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees


