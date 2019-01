Accuweather Forecast: Happy New Year!

Temperatures:

We begin 2019 with breezy conditions in our Hills and a few spots at lower elevations. Temperatures range from the lower 30s to middle 40s before sunrise. WIND ADVISORY : (Mountains and Hills above 1000') until 10 a.m. today SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : (North of Bay Bridge) until 9 a.m. today.The breezes ease late this morning with sunshine and seasonal highs for the afternoon. The slower breezes make for a more comfortable day.A few high clouds roam our sky tonight, but I don't think they can stop the plunging temperatures. Lows dip into the upper 20s to middle 30s Inland with lower to upper 30s for the Bay and lower to middle 40s along the Coast and into San Francisco.After a chilly beginning, temperatures rebound back to average levels under a sunny sky. Highs settle into the middle 50s during the afternoon.Concord: 54/32Fremont: 54/35Oakland: 55/38Redwood City: 54/34San Francisco: 54/42San Jose: 55/34San Rafael: 55/36Santa Rosa: 57/29TODAY: SunnyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 28 - 33 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 53 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 30 - 35 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 32 - 37 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 30 - 35 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now