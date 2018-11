Accuweather Forecast: Happy Thanksgiving!

Temperatures:

Early risers can expect mostly cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s this morning. A chance of scattered light showers continues through mid-morning. This chance is a 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale For most of us, Thanksgiving Day features a mostly cloudy sky with a random light shower. Highs range from the upper 50s to middle 60s.Across the North Bay light to moderate rain moves in this afternoon and spreads south this evening. The rain finally starts to taper tomorrow evening. This storm stays around longer, creates more rain and produces locally gusty winds across the North Bay. The strength of this storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale. WIND ADVISORY : Today 4 p.m. -- Tomorrow 4 p.m. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : Until Noon TomorrowEach day sees an increase in sunshine, lower humidity and warmer high temperatures. The dry weather remains in place until our next storm arrives Tuesday.Concord: 61/56Fremont: 60/55Oakland: 60/55Redwood City: 61/56San Francisco: 59/53San Jose: 61/56San Rafael: 61/53Santa Rosa: 58/51Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 57 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 52 - 57 Degrees