Accuweather Forecast: Happy Thanksgiving!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Early risers can expect mostly cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s this morning. A chance of scattered light showers continues through mid-morning. This chance is a 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
For most of us, Thanksgiving Day features a mostly cloudy sky with a random light shower. Highs range from the upper 50s to middle 60s.
Across the North Bay light to moderate rain moves in this afternoon and spreads south this evening. The rain finally starts to taper tomorrow evening. This storm stays around longer, creates more rain and produces locally gusty winds across the North Bay. The strength of this storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.
WIND ADVISORY: Today 4 p.m. -- Tomorrow 4 p.m.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until Noon Tomorrow
Weekend
Each day sees an increase in sunshine, lower humidity and warmer high temperatures. The dry weather remains in place until our next storm arrives Tuesday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 61/56
Fremont: 60/55
Oakland: 60/55
Redwood City: 61/56
San Francisco: 59/53
San Jose: 61/56
San Rafael: 61/53
Santa Rosa: 58/51
Coast:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
