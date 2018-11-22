WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Happy Thanksgiving!

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Early risers can expect mostly cloudy conditions and cooler temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s this morning. A chance of scattered light showers continues through mid-morning. This chance is a 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

For most of us, Thanksgiving Day features a mostly cloudy sky with a random light shower. Highs range from the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Across the North Bay light to moderate rain moves in this afternoon and spreads south this evening. The rain finally starts to taper tomorrow evening. This storm stays around longer, creates more rain and produces locally gusty winds across the North Bay. The strength of this storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.

WIND ADVISORY: Today 4 p.m. -- Tomorrow 4 p.m.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until Noon Tomorrow

Weekend
Each day sees an increase in sunshine, lower humidity and warmer high temperatures. The dry weather remains in place until our next storm arrives Tuesday.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/56
Fremont: 60/55
Oakland: 60/55
Redwood City: 61/56
San Francisco: 59/53
San Jose: 61/56
San Rafael: 61/53
Santa Rosa: 58/51

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Coast:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

North Bay:

TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
No Spare the Air Alert in effect at this time
Watch: Sparks fly from PG&E pole as East Bay neighborhood loses power
Travel to Sierra not recommended as heavy snow falls in area
San Francisco relying on its citizens to clear storm drains
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area marks Thanksgiving with food, events
Dramatic video of VTA bus crash, car driver asks why his fault?
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Fremont police respond to reports of shots fired outside nightclub
1 dead in accident on eastbound I-80 near Berkeley Curve
Balloons flying! Thanksgiving Day Parade route, closures
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Authorities arrest suspect accused of setting fire to housing construction site in Oakland
Show More
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 83, 563 people remain missing
Hayward neighbors say cold case suspect mostly quiet
Warriors host Camp Fire evacuees, high school students
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
More News