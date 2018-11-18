Accuweather Forecast: Hazy conditions with poor air quality

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Morning fog with hazy afternoon conditions for Sunday. Poor air quality continues along with cool temperatures.
Highs range from 58-66. A Spare The Air Day is in effect.
Temperatures:
Concord: 39/65
Fremont: 43/63
Redwood City: 41/62
San Francisco: 45/60
San Jose: 42/63
Coast:
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy skies. Cool temps.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy conditions.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Inland:
TODAY: Hazy & cool.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 30 & 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Hazy conditions.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s
South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Monday:
Morning fog, then hazy. Spare the Air Alert in effect.
Highs range from 58-66.
