Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Hazy skies with warm to mild temps inland

Tonight will be hazy and mild to warm inland, with areas of fog developing near the coast. Overnight lows will range from upper 50s at the coast to upper 60s inland. Tomorrow will bring hazy sunshine with extreme heat across much of the Bay Area.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels

Highs on Thursday will range from 80s in some coastal locations to mid-90s around the bay to around 105 degrees in the hottest inland areas.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, as there will be an increased risk of heat-related illness. Thursday's heat will also be accompanied by very low humidity and occasionally gusty winds. As a result, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will be in effect in the North Bay until 6 p.m. Friday.

A cooler and breezier pattern will develop over the weekend, bringing welcome relief to the entire region. The refreshing weekend pattern will also bring better air quality to the Bay Area.

SPARE THE AIR
Our unhealthy air continues through Friday

HEAT ADVISORY: 11a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday

FIRE WEATHER WATCH: 1 p.m. Thursday - 6 p.m. Friday

Highs on Thursday
Santa Rosa 105
San Francisco 90
Oakland 93
San Jose 96
Concord 103

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 90

North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to 105

East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy with Patchy Fog
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Hot
Highs: Mid 90s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Warm
Lows: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Hot
Highs: 100 to 105

Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy with Patchy Fog
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Hot
Highs: Mid 90s

South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Warm
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to 102

Friday:
Hazy Sunshine/Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 70s Coast to 100 Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several Napa Co. wineries along Hwy 29 damaged by Glass Fire
Live updates: Glass Fire threatens Calistoga as winds expected to worsen
Bay Area man reunites lost pets from disasters using drones
EB lanes on Bay Bridge reopen after police activity, CHP says
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
Trump slams CA forest management during 1st debate amid wildfires
North Bay couple hikes to learn fate of home after Glass Fire
Show More
Hotter, drier Bay Area weather could set stage for more wildfires
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Rescued dog hops in firefighter's truck
More TOP STORIES News