AccuWeather Forecast: Hazy, smoky skies with occasional drizzle near coast

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy under hazy, smoky skies, with occasional drizzle near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from Bay Area wildfires
SPARE THE AIR: Extended through Thursday
Tomorrow will be another day of hazy sunshine and poor air quality, with highs ranging from lower 60s at the coast to near 90 inland.
Tomorrow will be the Bay Area's 16th consecutive Spare the Air day.
Thursday's weather will be much like tomorrow's, but with some slight improvement in air quality.
A warming trend will begin on Friday, followed by a wave of excessive inland heat through Labor Day weekend. During that three-day period, inland highs will range from 100 to 105 degrees in the hottest areas.
Highs Tomorrow:
Santa Rosa 81
San Francisco 67
Oakland 72
San Jose 82
Concord 89
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Hazy, Foggy with Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Hazy & Breezy
Highs: Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Hazy
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine & Mild
Highs: Lower 70s to Mid 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy, Hazy, Foggy, Occasional Drizzle
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine & Mild
Highs: Lower to Mid 70s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Hazy
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Near 90
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy, Hazy, Foggy, Occasional Drizzle
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine & Mild
Highs: Lower to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Hazy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine & Mild
Highs: Lower to Upper 80s
Thursday:
Sunny, Hazy, & Mild
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Hazy, smoky skies with occasional drizzle near coast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More