AccuWeather Forecast: Hazy, smoky skies with occasional drizzle near coast

Thursday:

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy under hazy, smoky skies, with occasional drizzle near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s. SPARE THE AIR : Extended through ThursdayTomorrow will be another day of hazy sunshine and poor air quality, with highs ranging from lower 60s at the coast to near 90 inland.Tomorrow will be the Bay Area's 16th consecutive Spare the Air day.Thursday's weather will be much like tomorrow's, but with some slight improvement in air quality.A warming trend will begin on Friday, followed by a wave of excessive inland heat through Labor Day weekend. During that three-day period, inland highs will range from 100 to 105 degrees in the hottest areas.Santa Rosa 81San Francisco 67Oakland 72San Jose 82Concord 89Tonight: Cloudy, Hazy, Foggy with DrizzleLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Hazy & BreezyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & HazyLows: Lower to Mid 50sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine & MildHighs: Lower 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Cloudy, Hazy, Foggy, Occasional DrizzleLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine & MildHighs: Lower to Mid 70sTonight: Partly Cloudy & HazyLows: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine & Mild to WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Near 90Tonight: Cloudy, Hazy, Foggy, Occasional DrizzleLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine & MildHighs: Lower to Mid 70sTonight: Partly Cloudy & HazyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine & MildHighs: Lower to Upper 80sSunny, Hazy, & MildHighs: Low 60s Coast to Near 90 InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now