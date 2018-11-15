WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Hazy, smoky with declining air quality

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be hazy and cool with overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Tomorrow will be hazy and smoky again, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to near 70 inland.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Because of declining air quality and potential health hazardous, most public schools will be closed tomorrow, including the unified districts in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose. The weekend will bring minor cooling and possibly slight improvement in air quality. However, a Spare the Air advisory remains in effect for the entire Bay Area through next Tuesday, as air quality is expected to remain poor over the next few days.

Temperatures:
Concord 67
Oakland 68
Redwood City 68
San Francisco 66
San Jose 70
Santa Rosa 71

Coast
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Upper 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Near 70

Peninsula
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Near 70

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Smoky, Hazy Skies/Slightly Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Upper 60s Inland

