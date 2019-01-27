Accuweather Forecast: Hazy sunshine and mild temperatures

High clouds and hazy sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures will be mild with highs ranging from 66-68.
Temperatures:
Concord: 51/63
Fremont: 48/65
Redwood City: 47/65
San Francisco: 55/65
San Jose: 46/66
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Inland:
TODAY: Partly cloudy today.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
HIGHS: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: Near 50.
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Monday:
Continued mild, under partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: 66-68.
