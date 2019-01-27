WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Hazy sunshine and mild temperatures

EMBED </>More Videos

High clouds and hazy sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures will be mild with highs ranging from 66-68.

High clouds and hazy sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures will be mild with highs ranging from 66-68.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 51/63
Fremont: 48/65
Redwood City: 47/65
San Francisco: 55/65
San Jose: 46/66

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Inland:
TODAY: Partly cloudy today.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
HIGHS: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: Near 50.

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Monday:
Continued mild, under partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: 66-68.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Water from Alamere Falls flows into Pacific Ocean
Don't go chasing waterfalls? ABC7 News did and look what we found in the North Bay
PHOTOS: Bay Area stargazers share photos of super blood wolf moon
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
More Weather
Top Stories
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Hawaiian Airlines plane diverted to SFO after flight attendant dies
WATCH LIVE TODAY: Kamala Harris to kick off presidential campaign with Oakland rally
Coach Kerr hits 300 career wins in Boston
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
9 arrested for 'die-in' protest at Rockefeller Center ice skating rink
Felon serving life sentence escapes from prison
Steve Martin makes cameo on 'SNL' as a 'poor helpless' Roger Stone
Show More
Klay Thompson just wants some "chowdah" after win in Boston
Warriors win 10th straight, beat Celtics 115-111
Puppies rescued from Oakland fire
Something has to give as Warriors, Celtics tangle
Federal workers relieved shutdown is over, but wonder when they'll be paid
More News