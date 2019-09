AccuWeather Forecast: Hazy sunshine, slightly cooler temps ahead

Temperatures:

Tomorrow and Friday will feature hazy sunshine with a mild to warm temperature range.Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to near 90 inland. A slightly cooler pattern will develop over the weekend, with afternoon highs about 2 to 4 degrees cooler, but seasonal warmth will return early next week.Mostly Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Near 90 InlandConcord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Partly to Mostly cloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy OvernightLows: Near 60Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Partly Cloudy OvernightLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Near 90Tonight: Partly Cloudy OvernightLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Mild to WarmHighs: Lower to Upper80sTonight: Partly Cloudy OvernightLows: Near 60Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Partly Cloudy OvernightLows: Near 60Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Mild to WarmHighs: Lower to Upper 80sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now