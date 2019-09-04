Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Hazy sunshine, slightly cooler temps ahead

Tomorrow and Friday will feature hazy sunshine with a mild to warm temperature range.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to near 90 inland. A slightly cooler pattern will develop over the weekend, with afternoon highs about 2 to 4 degrees cooler, but seasonal warmth will return early next week.

Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland

Temperatures:
Concord: 88
Oakland: 74
Redwood City: 78
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 82
Santa Rosa: 86

Coast:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Near 90

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Mild to Warm
Highs: Lower to Upper80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Mild to Warm
Highs: Lower to Upper 80s

