AccuWeather Forecast: Hazy sunshine tomorrow

Tonight will feature low clouds increasing along the coast with passing high clouds across the entire region overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s to around 60.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will bring hazy sunshine with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 80s and low 90s inland. A gradual and minor cooldown will oocur at the end of the week, accompanied by mainly sunny and mild days into the weekend.

Temperatures:
Concord 90
Oakland 75
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 70
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 88

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing High & Low Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds & Passing High Clouds Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Passing High Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Passing High Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Around 90

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds & Passing High Clouds Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

South Bay:
Tonight: Passing High Clouds Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s to Around 60
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine/Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland

