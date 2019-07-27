Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Heat advisory, Spare the Air alerts in effect as temps could reach 105

Morning low clouds and fog are bringing mist and drizzle to the coast this morning.

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to expand westward across the Bay Area. As a result very warm to hot temperatures will arrive this weekend for our interior valleys.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 am today until 11 pm Sunday as well as A Spare The Air Alert. Cities such as Concord, Antioch, Walnut Creek, Livermore, San Ramon could see high temps in the range of 95-105. Overnight lows will be in the 60s & 70s for little relief tonight.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The heat is not expected to encompass the coast where onshore winds up to 20 MPH will keep beaches comfy . Highs: 70-104.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Saturday 11a.m. - Sunday 11p.m.

Temperatures:
Concord: 57/103
Fremont: 58/90
Redwood City: 61/90
San Francisco: 56/75
San Jose: 60/92

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & hot.
Highs: In the low 100s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 70s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunny.
Highs: In the 90s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny & warm afternoon.
HIGHS: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, warm temps.
Highs: In the lower 90s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

SUNDAY:
Heat Advisories inland & a Spare the Air Alert continues. Sunny & warm to hot.
HIGHS: 68-102.

