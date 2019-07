AccuWeather Forecast: Heat advisory, Spare the Air alerts in effect as temps could reach 105

Temperatures:

Morning low clouds and fog are bringing mist and drizzle to the coast this morning.A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to expand westward across the Bay Area. As a result very warm to hot temperatures will arrive this weekend for our interior valleys.A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 am today until 11 pm Sunday as well as A Spare The Air Alert. Cities such as Concord, Antioch, Walnut Creek, Livermore, San Ramon could see high temps in the range of 95-105. Overnight lows will be in the 60s & 70s for little relief tonight.The heat is not expected to encompass the coast where onshore winds up to 20 MPH will keep beaches comfy . Highs: 70-104. EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH : Saturday 11a.m. - Sunday 11p.m.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: Near 70.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & warm.Highs: In the lower 80s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 60s.TODAY: Sunny & hot.Highs: In the low 100s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 70s.TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunny.Highs: In the 90s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 60s.TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny & warm afternoon.HIGHS: In the 80s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 60s.TODAY: Sunny skies, warm temps.Highs: In the lower 90s.TONIGHT Clear skies.Lows: In the 60s.SUNDAY:Heat Advisories inland & a Spare the Air Alert continues. Sunny & warm to hot.HIGHS: 68-102.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now