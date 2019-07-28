AccuWeather Forecast: Heat Advisory, Spare the Air alerts still in effect

Patchy fog along the Coast tonight with mainly clear skies elsewhere. It is a mild night with lows dropping into the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Sunday is another hot day for many of us. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for our Inland communities through Sunday night. Highs range from the low 60s to low 100s under sunny skies.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Saturday 11a.m. - Sunday 11p.m.
Monday:
Sharply cooler on Monday with highs in the low 60s to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 91
San Francisco: 68
Oakland: 80
San Jose: 90
Concord: 97
Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 100s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to Lower 100s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 80s to Upper 90s
