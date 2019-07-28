Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Heat Advisory, Spare the Air alerts still in effect

Patchy fog along the Coast tonight with mainly clear skies elsewhere. It is a mild night with lows dropping into the mid 50s to mid 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday is another hot day for many of us. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for our Inland communities through Sunday night. Highs range from the low 60s to low 100s under sunny skies.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Saturday 11a.m. - Sunday 11p.m.

Monday:
Sharply cooler on Monday with highs in the low 60s to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 91
San Francisco: 68
Oakland: 80
San Jose: 90
Concord: 97

Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 100s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Upper 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to Lower 100s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 80s to Upper 90s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
