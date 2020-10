AccuWeather forecast: Holding pattern today, heat and fire danger begin tomorrow

Temperatures:

Clear and cool start today with morning commute temperatures in the upper 40s in the North Bay Valleys to upper 50s in Oakland and San Francisco.If you enjoyed yesterday, please do the same today as nearly identical conditions develop. Highs stretch from 70 at the Coast to 90 Inland.Tonight will be our last calm and cool night. Lows dip into the lower 50s to lower 60s.Our warming trend restarts tomorrow with highs reaching the middle 70s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland. Dry and warm offshore breezes increase tomorrow night. This begins our phase of critical fire conditions that last through Friday morning. Areas above 1,000' are in the most danger. Be ready to evacuate with little warning.Record warm highs and lows are likely to possible Thursday and Friday.More seasonal weather arrives Sunday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH : 5AM Wednesday - 11AM FridayConcord: 90/59Fremont: 83/59Oakland: 85/58Redwood City: 86/58San Francisco: 81/56San Jose: 86/59San Rafael: 84/57Santa Rosa: 89/56TODAY: Sunny & MildHighs: 68 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WarmHighs: 84 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WarmHighs: 82 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WarmHighs: 88 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WarmHighs: 83 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WarmHighs: 84 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now