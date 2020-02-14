AccuWeather Forecast: Heat and fire danger subsiding today

SPARE THE AIR: Today
Record consecutive streak reaches 23 days today. Looks like a significant wind shift keeps most dangerous smoke away. I am concerned a bit about Friday. I'll keep an eye on it.
RED FLAG WARNING: Now through 8AM Today
Dangerously gusty and dry winds across our hills and mountains tapered while we slept. This trend continues today and removes us from critical fire conditions after this morning.
We begin this morning with a canopy of smoke above. Some of this works down to where we live this afternoon. For this morning, a light sea breeze keeps us cooler, middle 50s to middle 60s, with "Good" to "Moderate" air quality.
Say so long to the 100s as heat tapers more today. Expect 60s along the Coast, 70s and 80s around the Bay and 80s and 90s Inland.
Thursday and Beyond:
A more seasonal pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with highs from the 60s at the Coast to 80s Inland. We will still see plenty of haze from smoke produced by numerous wildfires across the state.
Today's highs
Concord 93/59
Fremont 83/59
Oakland 78/59
Redwood City 83/58
San Francisco 70/56
San Jose 86/60
San Rafael 82/56
Santa Rosa 86/53
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Smoky
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Smoke & Sun, Breezes Taper
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Smoggy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Smoke & Sun, Breezes Taper
Highs: 73 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Smoke & Sun, Breezes Taper
Highs: 90 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 64 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Smoke & Sun
Highs: 76 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Smoke & Sun
Highs: 83 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
