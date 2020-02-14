Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Heat and fire danger subsiding today

SPARE THE AIR: Today



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

LIVE: Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from Bay Area wildfires

Record consecutive streak reaches 23 days today. Looks like a significant wind shift keeps most dangerous smoke away. I am concerned a bit about Friday. I'll keep an eye on it.

RED FLAG WARNING: Now through 8AM Today
Dangerously gusty and dry winds across our hills and mountains tapered while we slept. This trend continues today and removes us from critical fire conditions after this morning.

We begin this morning with a canopy of smoke above. Some of this works down to where we live this afternoon. For this morning, a light sea breeze keeps us cooler, middle 50s to middle 60s, with "Good" to "Moderate" air quality.

Say so long to the 100s as heat tapers more today. Expect 60s along the Coast, 70s and 80s around the Bay and 80s and 90s Inland.

Thursday and Beyond:
A more seasonal pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with highs from the 60s at the Coast to 80s Inland. We will still see plenty of haze from smoke produced by numerous wildfires across the state.

Today's highs
Concord 93/59
Fremont 83/59
Oakland 78/59
Redwood City 83/58
San Francisco 70/56
San Jose 86/60
San Rafael 82/56
Santa Rosa 86/53

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Smoky
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Smoke & Sun, Breezes Taper
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Smoggy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Smoke & Sun, Breezes Taper
Highs: 73 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Smoke & Sun, Breezes Taper

Highs: 90 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 64 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Smoke & Sun
Highs: 76 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Smoke & Sun
Highs: 83 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stanford doctor reacts to pause in COVID-19 vaccine trial
5 CA counties change tiers from 'purple' to 'red'
Are wildfires a product of climate change?
Potentially dangerous wind event in the East Bay hills
Santa Clara Co. businesses approach indoor reopening with caution
What we know about candy factory giveaway
5 counties allowed to reopen more businesses, Newsom says
Show More
Can you catch COVID-19 from riding in an elevator? Experts weigh in
Black men 8 times more likely to be stopped by OPD, data shows
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
Single mom of 4 has only a lemonade stand as income source
Here's how to refurnish your home on a budget
More TOP STORIES News