AccuWeather Forecast: Heat arrives today

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

The day begins like any other average middle September day with mostly clear conditions and temperatures in the lower 50s to lower 60s.Nothing average about this afternoon. Sunshine bakes us into the 70s at the Coast, 80s around the Bay and 90s Inland. Unhealthy air is possible also.Clear and mild to warm tonight with lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s and even milder 70s in our hills..Hottest day this week as the heat wave peaks with temperatures 15 to degrees above average. Another Spare the Air alert is likely.The heat begins to ease Saturday with all neighborhoods returning to average Sunday.Concord: 97/64Fremont: 88/63Oakland: 86/61Redwood City: 90/63San Francisco: 83/59San Jose: 90/64San Rafael: 89/59Santa Rosa: 94/56TODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 94 - 99 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 63 - 69 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 89 - 94 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 55 - 60 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 87 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 60 - 65 Degrees