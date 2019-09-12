The day begins like any other average middle September day with mostly clear conditions and temperatures in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Nothing average about this afternoon. Sunshine bakes us into the 70s at the Coast, 80s around the Bay and 90s Inland. Unhealthy air is possible also.
Clear and mild to warm tonight with lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s and even milder 70s in our hills..
Friday:
Hottest day this week as the heat wave peaks with temperatures 15 to degrees above average. Another Spare the Air alert is likely.
The heat begins to ease Saturday with all neighborhoods returning to average Sunday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 97/64
Fremont: 88/63
Oakland: 86/61
Redwood City: 90/63
San Francisco: 83/59
San Jose: 90/64
San Rafael: 89/59
Santa Rosa: 94/56
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 94 - 99 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 63 - 69 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 89 - 94 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 87 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat arrives today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News