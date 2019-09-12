Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Heat arrives today

The day begins like any other average middle September day with mostly clear conditions and temperatures in the lower 50s to lower 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Nothing average about this afternoon. Sunshine bakes us into the 70s at the Coast, 80s around the Bay and 90s Inland. Unhealthy air is possible also.

Clear and mild to warm tonight with lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s and even milder 70s in our hills..

Friday:
Hottest day this week as the heat wave peaks with temperatures 15 to degrees above average. Another Spare the Air alert is likely.
The heat begins to ease Saturday with all neighborhoods returning to average Sunday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 97/64
Fremont: 88/63
Oakland: 86/61
Redwood City: 90/63
San Francisco: 83/59
San Jose: 90/64
San Rafael: 89/59
Santa Rosa: 94/56

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 94 - 99 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 63 - 69 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 89 - 94 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 87 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Uber vows to keep fighting sweeping California labor bill
Suspects steal elderly shopper's wallet at Walnut Creek Safeway store
Calif. approves statewide rent control bill authored by SF lawmaker
Hillsborough mansion murder going to trial
Instagram popular pug stolen out of SF apartment
My Little Pony, Smartphone among Toy Hall of Fame finalists
Show More
Affordable housing units force out tenants 'making too much'
Person hit by BART train in San Leandro taken to hospital
Judge who sentenced Brock Turner no longer tennis coach at Bay Area high school
9/11 attacks: By the numbers
Homeless taking up residence near San Rafael 9/11 memorial
More TOP STORIES News