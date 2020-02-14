AccuWeather forecast: Heat returns today

We begin today with much less cloud cover but similar temperatures, lower 50s to near 60 degrees.
Be ready for a dramatic jump in afternoon temperatures, nearly 10 to 15 degrees higher than yesterday. The Coast remains mildest, upper 60s to middle 70s with 80 to near 90 degrees across the Bay and lower to upper 90s Inland.
Clear but not as comfy tonight. Lows eventually cool into the middle 50s to lower 60s but only briefly. Warmer conditions fill our hills and mountains, upper 60s to upper 70s.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Tomorrow features our hottest and most dangerous afternoon. A moderate to high heat illness risk develops as highs climb a few more degrees.
HEAT ADVISORY: Wednesday 10a.m. - 9p.m.
Cooling returns to the Coast Thursday and all neighborhoods Friday.
A below average and unsettled weekend develops with a chance of showers best Saturday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 99/61
Fremont: 91/61
Oakland: 87/57
Redwood City: 91/61
San Francisco: 79/58
San Jose: 78/63
San Rafael: 89/57
Santa Rosa: 94/56
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 74 Degrees
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Lows: 50 - 56 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 89 - 94 Degrees (south to north)
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Lows: 55 - 61 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 86 - 91 Degrees
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 96 - 100 Degrees
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Lows: 60 - 68 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 83 - 91 Degrees (north to south)
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 90 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
