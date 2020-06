AccuWeather forecast: Heat returns today

Temperatures:

We begin today with much less cloud cover but similar temperatures, lower 50s to near 60 degrees.Be ready for a dramatic jump in afternoon temperatures, nearly 10 to 15 degrees higher than yesterday. The Coast remains mildest, upper 60s to middle 70s with 80 to near 90 degrees across the Bay and lower to upper 90s Inland.Clear but not as comfy tonight. Lows eventually cool into the middle 50s to lower 60s but only briefly. Warmer conditions fill our hills and mountains, upper 60s to upper 70s.Tomorrow features our hottest and most dangerous afternoon. A moderate to high heat illness risk develops as highs climb a few more degrees. HEAT ADVISORY : Wednesday 10a.m. - 9p.m.Cooling returns to the Coast Thursday and all neighborhoods Friday.A below average and unsettled weekend develops with a chance of showers best Saturday.Concord: 99/61Fremont: 91/61Oakland: 87/57Redwood City: 91/61San Francisco: 79/58San Jose: 78/63San Rafael: 89/57Santa Rosa: 94/56TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 68 - 74 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyLows: 50 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 89 - 94 Degrees (south to north)TODAY: Mostly SunnyLows: 55 - 61 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 86 - 91 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 96 - 100 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyLows: 60 - 68 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 83 - 91 Degrees (north to south)TODAY: Mostly SunnyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 90 - 95 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 59 - 64 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now