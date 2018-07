AccuWeather Forecast: Heat slowly slipping

Coast:

Heat Slowly SlippingThe marine layer grew taller last night, now reaching most neighborhoods. Look for misty conditions as you near the Peninsula and Coast. Temperatures during the morning commute hover between the lower 50s to lower 60s.Clouds return to the Coast by noon today and leave hazy sunshine behind. Highs along the Coast remain cool to even below average in San Francisco, lower to middle 60s. The sea breeze keeps highs nearly average around the Bay with warmer than average afternoon highs continue Inland. HEAT ADVISORY : Today Until 8 p.m.Thinking about playing on the Bay today? Potential danger continues north of the Bay Bridge and east through the Delta. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.Becoming mainly cloudy and cool tonight.Concord: 94/59Fremont: 79/57Oakland: 71/55Redwood City: 82/58San Francisco: 64/55San Jose: 86/59San Rafael: 83/56Santa Rosa: 90/54TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 68 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 90 - 99 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 57 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 70 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 55 - 60 DegreesOur cloud pattern remains steady as do our temperatures along the Coast and around the Bay. Inland highs slowly drop back to average levels by Sunday.