AccuWeather Forecast: Heat still tapering, touch of humidity today

A milder morning waits outside for you today. Temperatures range from the upper 50s to middle 60s during our morning commute. Patchy fog develops along the Coast and pushes east through coastal valleys.
Expect a sunny day away from the Coast with highs just a couple degrees above average. Highs begin in the middle 60s at the Coast and end in the lower 90s Inland.
Look for a deck of low clouds to blanket just about all neighborhoods tonight. This keeps us mild with lows mainly in the lower to upper 60s. Expect more patchy drizzle.
Thursday:
Cooling continues as morning marine layer and sea breeze increase. Humidity lingers for one more day.
Temperatures:
Concord: 91/64
Fremont: 82/63
Oakland: 76/62
Redwood City: 82/63
San Francisco: 69/60
San Jose: 86/63
San Rafael: 84/59
Santa Rosa: 89/58
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Mist & Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 88 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 62 - 66 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
