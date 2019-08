AccuWeather Forecast: Heat still tapering, touch of humidity today

Temperatures:

A milder morning waits outside for you today. Temperatures range from the upper 50s to middle 60s during our morning commute. Patchy fog develops along the Coast and pushes east through coastal valleys.Expect a sunny day away from the Coast with highs just a couple degrees above average. Highs begin in the middle 60s at the Coast and end in the lower 90s Inland.Look for a deck of low clouds to blanket just about all neighborhoods tonight. This keeps us mild with lows mainly in the lower to upper 60s. Expect more patchy drizzle.Cooling continues as morning marine layer and sea breeze increase. Humidity lingers for one more day.Concord: 91/64Fremont: 82/63Oakland: 76/62Redwood City: 82/63San Francisco: 69/60San Jose: 86/63San Rafael: 84/59Santa Rosa: 89/58TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Mist & DrizzleLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 88 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 62 - 66 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 60 - 65 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now