AccuWeather Forecast: Heat wave ends tomorrow

A Heat Advisory remains up for the North and East Bay valleys and mountains until 8 p.m. tonight and an Excessive Heat Warning for Lake and Solano Counties.
The heat wave is over tomorrow! The cooling that started today will continue this weekend. Fog will expand during the overnight hours and a stronger sea breeze tomorrow afternoon will bring relief to the inland areas.
Temperatures:
Concord 87
Oakland 74
Redwood City 78
San Francisco 68
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 85
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Cooler
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Much Cooler
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Looking Ahead to Sunday:
The cooling trend continues on Sunday with fog at the beaches and sunshine inland.
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 80s
