AccuWeather Forecast: Heat wave ends tomorrow

Looking Ahead to Sunday:

Looking Ahead to Sunday:

A Heat Advisory remains up for the North and East Bay valleys and mountains until 8 p.m. tonight and an Excessive Heat Warning for Lake and Solano Counties.The heat wave is over tomorrow! The cooling that started today will continue this weekend. Fog will expand during the overnight hours and a stronger sea breeze tomorrow afternoon will bring relief to the inland areas.

Concord
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Much Cooler
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Oakland
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Cooler
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s

Redwood City
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Low to Upper 80s

San Francisco
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

San Jose
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s

Santa Rosa
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

The cooling trend continues on Sunday with fog at the beaches and sunshine inland.
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 80s