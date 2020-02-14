AccuWeather Forecast: Heat wave rolls into Labor Day, Excessive Heat Warning still in effect

After record heat, it is a warm and hazy night with lows only in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Our heat wave rolls into another day for the Labor Day Holiday.
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are still in effect. Poor air quality is expected as well.
Highs range from the upper 70s to mid 100s under hazy sunshine.
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 10 p.m. for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills as gusty offshore winds develop increasing our fire danger.
Highs:
Santa Rosa 104
San Francisco 90
Oakland 93
San Jose 100
Concord 108
Coast:
Tonight: Warm
Lows: Low to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Warm & Hazy
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 90s
North Bay:
Tonight: Warm
Lows: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Tomorrow: Hot & Hazy
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 100s
East Bay:
Tonight: Warm
Lows: Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Hot & Hazy
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
Inland East Bay
Tonight: Warm
Lows: Low to Mid 70s
Tomorrow: Hot & Hazy
Highs: Mid 100s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Warm
Lows: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Tomorrow: Hot & Hazy
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
South Bay:
Tonight: Warm
Lows: Lower 70s
Tomorrow: Hot & Hazy
Highs: Upper 90s to Mid 100s
Tuesday:
Hazy sunshine continues as well as our Red Flag Warning.
Highs range from the mid 70s to lower 100s.
