AccuWeather Forecast: Heat wave rolls into Labor Day, Excessive Heat Warning still in effect

Highs:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

After record heat, it is a warm and hazy night with lows only in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Our heat wave rolls into another day for the Labor Day Holiday.Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are still in effect. Poor air quality is expected as well.Highs range from the upper 70s to mid 100s under hazy sunshine.A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 10 p.m. for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills as gusty offshore winds develop increasing our fire danger.Santa Rosa 104San Francisco 90Oakland 93San Jose 100Concord 108Tonight: WarmLows: Low to Upper 60sTomorrow: Warm & HazyHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 90sTonight: WarmLows: Mid 60s to Low 70sTomorrow: Hot & HazyHighs: Upper 80s to Mid 100sTonight: WarmLows: Upper 60sTomorrow: Hot & HazyHighs: Mid to Upper 90sTonight: WarmLows: Low to Mid 70sTomorrow: Hot & HazyHighs: Mid 100sTonight: WarmLows: Upper 60s to Lower 70sTomorrow: Hot & HazyHighs: Mid to Upper 90sTonight: WarmLows: Lower 70sTomorrow: Hot & HazyHighs: Upper 90s to Mid 100sHazy sunshine continues as well as our Red Flag Warning.Highs range from the mid 70s to lower 100s.