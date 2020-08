AccuWeather forecast: Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bay Area; dangerous temps expected inland

Friday and beyond:

Tonight will feature hazy, high clouds overnight, and it will be mild to warm, with low temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 60s.Friday will be hazy, sunny, relatively humid, and dangerously hot inland. Highs will range from near 80 at the coast to low 90s near the bay to around 108 degrees in the hottest inland locations.Friday will also be a Spare the Air day with declining air quality. Our current heatwave will persist into the middle of next week.Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for most of the Bay Area for the next several days. Under these excessively hot conditions, there is an increased risk of heat-related illness.Santa Rosa 101San Francisco 81Oakland 89San Jose 98Concord 108Tonight: Hazy, High Clouds OvernightLows: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & WarmHighs: Upper 70sTonight: Hazy, High Clouds OvernightLows: Lower to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 90s to 106 DegreesTonight: Hazy, High Clouds OvernightLows: Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Upper 80s to Mid 90sTonight: Hazy, High Clouds OvernightLows: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTomorrow: Sunny & Excessively HotHighs: 104 to 108 DegreesTonight: Hazy, High Clouds OvernightLows: MId 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Lower to Mid 90sTonight: Hazy, High Clouds OvernightLows: Mid to Upper 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 90s to 105 DegreesSunny & Warm to HotHighs: Mid 70s Coast to 104 Degrees Inland