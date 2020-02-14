Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bay Area; dangerous temps expected inland

Tonight will feature hazy, high clouds overnight, and it will be mild to warm, with low temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 60s.




VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Friday and beyond:
Friday will be hazy, sunny, relatively humid, and dangerously hot inland. Highs will range from near 80 at the coast to low 90s near the bay to around 108 degrees in the hottest inland locations.

Friday will also be a Spare the Air day with declining air quality. Our current heatwave will persist into the middle of next week.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for most of the Bay Area for the next several days. Under these excessively hot conditions, there is an increased risk of heat-related illness.

Highs tomorrow
Santa Rosa 101
San Francisco 81
Oakland 89
San Jose 98
Concord 108

Coast:
Tonight: Hazy, High Clouds Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy, High Clouds Overnight
Lows: Lower to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to 106 Degrees

East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy, High Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy, High Clouds Overnight
Lows: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Excessively Hot
Highs: 104 to 108 Degrees

Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy, High Clouds Overnight
Lows: MId 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Lower to Mid 90s

South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy, High Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to 105 Degrees

Saturday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 70s Coast to 104 Degrees Inland

