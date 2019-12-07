Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Heavier downpours, chance of thunderstorms, flash flood watch continues

Breezy winds with scattered showers will be with us to start the weekend. Heavier downpours will arrive this afternoon with a chance of a thunderstorm. A Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 5PM for Lake county.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in the Sierra Nevada until noon Sunday. 2-6" of snow expected below 6,500 Feet.

Highs: 58-62



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Get ready for a 2-Moderate Storm on our Storm Impact Scale. The steady rain moves into the North Bay this afternoon and spreads south this evening. Embedded heavier showers and thunderstorms with downpours are likely. Travel quickly becomes more dangerous.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kincade Burn Scar 1:36 p.m. Friday - 5 p.m Saturday

Temperatures:
Concord: 58/62
Fremont: 58/61
Redwood City : 58/62
San Francisco: 57/60
San Jose: 59/62

Coast:
TODAY: Rainy & windy at times.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: A chance of a thunderstorm.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A Chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: A chance of a thunderstorm.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
Heavier downpours in the afternoon
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:

TODAY: Afternoon heavier rain.
HIGHS: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Possible thunderstorm.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.

Sunday:
Lingering showers.
HIGHS: 56-60.

