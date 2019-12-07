AccuWeather forecast: Heavier downpours, chance of thunderstorms, flash flood watch continues

Breezy winds with scattered showers will be with us to start the weekend. Heavier downpours will arrive this afternoon with a chance of a thunderstorm. A Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 5PM for Lake county.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in the Sierra Nevada until noon Sunday. 2-6" of snow expected below 6,500 Feet.
Highs: 58-62
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Get ready for a 2-Moderate Storm on our Storm Impact Scale. The steady rain moves into the North Bay this afternoon and spreads south this evening. Embedded heavier showers and thunderstorms with downpours are likely. Travel quickly becomes more dangerous.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kincade Burn Scar 1:36 p.m. Friday - 5 p.m Saturday
Temperatures:
Concord: 58/62
Fremont: 58/61
Redwood City : 58/62
San Francisco: 57/60
San Jose: 59/62
Coast:
TODAY: Rainy & windy at times.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: A chance of a thunderstorm.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A Chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: A chance of a thunderstorm.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay Valleys:
Heavier downpours in the afternoon
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Afternoon heavier rain.
HIGHS: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT: A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Possible thunderstorm.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT A chance of rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
Sunday:
Lingering showers.
HIGHS: 56-60.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Heavier downpours, chance of thunderstorms, flash flood watch continues
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News