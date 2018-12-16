WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain and high surf ahead

Rain will increase through the day, becoming heavy in spots through the afternoon and evening for a Level 2 storm on the Storm Impact Scale. A High Surf Warning is in effect. High temperatures will range from 58-62.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Track the storm with our Live Doppler7 radar.

Dangerous surf will also crash along our shoreline leading to a High Surf Warning for the day. High temperatures will range from 58-62.

Temperatures:
Concord: 49/63
Fremont: 58/62
Redwood City: 56/60
San Francisco: 56/59
San Jose: 53/62

Coast:
TODAY: Breezy with showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy, periods of heavy rainfall.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Showers, breezy. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers, breezy winds.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy, rain-heavy at times.
Lows: In the 50s.

Inland:
TODAY: A chance of showers, breezy winds.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Rain, breezy. A chance of a thunderstorm.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Heavy rainfall possible, breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Heavy rain possible. Breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

Looking ahead to Monday:
Partly sunny skies with highs in the high 50s to low 60s.

