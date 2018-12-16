Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain and high surf ahead

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Rain will increase through the day, becoming heavy in spots through the afternoon and evening for a Level 2 storm on the Storm Impact Scale.
Dangerous surf will also crash along our shoreline leading to a High Surf Warning for the day. High temperatures will range from 58-62.
Temperatures:
Concord: 49/63
Fremont: 58/62
Redwood City: 56/60
San Francisco: 56/59
San Jose: 53/62
Coast:
TODAY: Breezy with showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy, periods of heavy rainfall.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Showers, breezy. Heavy rainfall possible.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Showers, breezy winds.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy, rain-heavy at times.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland:
TODAY: A chance of showers, breezy winds.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Rain, breezy. A chance of a thunderstorm.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Heavy rainfall possible, breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Heavy rain possible. Breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.
Looking ahead to Monday:
Partly sunny skies with highs in the high 50s to low 60s.
