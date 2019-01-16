WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rounds of rain coming to Bay Area

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Hope you enjoyed the relative calmness of light rain and breezy conditions during the morning commute, because heavy rounds of rain are coming to the entire region.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Beginning at 12 p.m., our strong storm begins with scattered moderate to heavy showers. The fastest winds arrive shortly thereafter around 1 p.m. Downed trees and power lines are likely today. Our east/west bridges are vulnerable to crosswinds blowing up to 50 mph.

The best chance for downpours, thunderstorms and locally faster winds arrives in the North Bay around 6 p.m. and spreads east across every single neighborhood this evening. They finally push east around midnight with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible overnight.

TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

Light to moderate showers continue tomorrow with less coverage and intensity.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: 3 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday
FLOOD WATCH: 4 p.m. Today - 7 a.m. Thursday
WIND ADVISORY: 1 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday
HIGH WIND WARNING (above 1000'): 1 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday

Storm Impact Scale Next 7 Days:
Today: 3-Strong for most in Bay Area, 4-Major in isolated areas
Thursday: 2-Moderate
Friday & Sunday: 1-Light (still trending drier)

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/54
Fremont: 61/54
Oakland: 61/54
Redwood City: 60/54
San Francisco: 59/52
San Jose: 61/55
San Rafael: 58/52
Santa Rosa: 58/48

Coast:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees


