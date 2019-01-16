Accuweather Forecast: Heavy showers, fast winds tonight

Enjoy the relative calmness this morning. The morning commute features light rain and breezy conditions.
Beginning at noon our strong storm begins with scattered moderate to heavy showers. The fastest winds arrive shortly thereafter around 1 p.m. Downed trees and power lines are likely today. Our east/west bridges are vulnerable to crosswinds blowing up to 50 mph.
The best chance for downpours, thunderstorms and locally faster winds arrives in the North Bay around 6 p.m. and spreads east across every single neighborhood this evening. They finally push east around midnight with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible overnight.
Light to moderate showers continue tomorrow with less coverage and intensity.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: 3 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday
FLOOD WATCH: 4 p.m. Today - 7 a.m. Thursday
WIND ADVISORY: 1 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday
HIGH WIND WARNING (above 1000'): 1 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday
Storm Impact Scale Next 7 Days:
Today: 3-Strong
Thursday: 2-Moderate
Friday & Sunday: 1-Light (still trending drier)
Temperatures:
Concord: 59/54
Fremont: 61/54
Oakland: 61/54
Redwood City: 60/54
San Francisco: 59/52
San Jose: 61/55
San Rafael: 58/52
Santa Rosa: 58/48
Coast:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
