AccuWeather forecast: Here's what to expect for NYE fireworks

Tonight will be mostly clear early, and even as high and mid-level clouds increase just before midnight, we can expect favorable viewing conditions for New Year's Eve fireworks displays.Clouds will increase overnight and into early tomorrow morning, with low temperatures mainly in the low to mid 40s.Tomorrow will begin with lingering high and mid-level clouds, but sunnier skies will develop by afternoon. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland.The remainder of the week will be mostly mild and dry, but clouds will increase Friday night, with a chance of light rain or showers early Saturday in the North Bay.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sMostly Sunny & MildHighs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland