AccuWeather forecast: Here's what to expect for NYE fireworks

Tonight will be mostly clear early, and even as high and mid-level clouds increase just before midnight, we can expect favorable viewing conditions for New Year's Eve fireworks displays.

Clouds will increase overnight and into early tomorrow morning, with low temperatures mainly in the low to mid 40s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will begin with lingering high and mid-level clouds, but sunnier skies will develop by afternoon. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland.

The remainder of the week will be mostly mild and dry, but clouds will increase Friday night, with a chance of light rain or showers early Saturday in the North Bay.

Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 61
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 64

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland

