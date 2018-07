AccuWeather Forecast: High clouds and haze

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

Stubborn Pattern (and that's a good thing)We begin today with a mixture of lows clouds and high clouds and cool temperatures, lower 50s to lower 60s. Watch out for patchy fog through the morning commute. Mist and drizzle become more likely the closer you travel to San Francisco and the Coast.Low clouds linger at the Coast and never completely escape the Bay today. High clouds and haze also keep us less than completely sunny. Highs warm to nearly seasonal levels for all neighborhoods this afternoon.Breezes increase north of the Bay Bridge and east through the Delta this afternoon and linger longer than usual. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 2 p.m. - Tomorrow 3 a.m.Becoming mainly cloudy and cool tonight with drizzle, fog and mist in the same areas.Concord: 90/58Fremont: 80/57Oakland: 69/54Redwood City: 80/57San Francisco: 64/54San Jose: 82/60San Rafael: 83/55Santa Rosa: 85/54TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 57 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 81 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 68 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 88 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 68 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 77 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 55 - 60 DegreesLittle change tomorrow as our pattern remains locked in.