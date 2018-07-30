AccuWeather Forecast: High clouds and haze

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Stubborn Pattern (and that's a good thing)
We begin today with a mixture of lows clouds and high clouds and cool temperatures, lower 50s to lower 60s. Watch out for patchy fog through the morning commute. Mist and drizzle become more likely the closer you travel to San Francisco and the Coast.
Low clouds linger at the Coast and never completely escape the Bay today. High clouds and haze also keep us less than completely sunny. Highs warm to nearly seasonal levels for all neighborhoods this afternoon.
Breezes increase north of the Bay Bridge and east through the Delta this afternoon and linger longer than usual.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 2 p.m. - Tomorrow 3 a.m.
Becoming mainly cloudy and cool tonight with drizzle, fog and mist in the same areas.
Concord: 90/58
Fremont: 80/57
Oakland: 69/54
Redwood City: 80/57
San Francisco: 64/54
San Jose: 82/60
San Rafael: 83/55
Santa Rosa: 85/54
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 81 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 88 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 62 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 77 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees
Tuesday:
Little change tomorrow as our pattern remains locked in.
