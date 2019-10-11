Weather

AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger continues

A Red Flag Warning continues for Lake County and the Sierra foothills until 10 a.m. 20-40 MPH wind gusts are possible with relative humidity in the teens and 20s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The rest of the Bay Area will have lighter winds eventually turning more onshore today. Temps will be seasonable with plenty of sunshine. Cool overnight lows with a bit more cooling Sunday.
Highs: 72-86.

Temperatures:
Concord: 49/82
Fremont: 52/81
Redwood City : 48/81
San Francisco: 56/76
San Jose: 54/82

Coast
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s to near 50.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
HIGHS: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 50.

SATURDAY:
Sunny & pleasant.
HIGHS: 68-84.

