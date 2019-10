AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger continues

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

A Red Flag Warning continues for Lake County and the Sierra foothills until 10 a.m. 20-40 MPH wind gusts are possible with relative humidity in the teens and 20s.The rest of the Bay Area will have lighter winds eventually turning more onshore today. Temps will be seasonable with plenty of sunshine. Cool overnight lows with a bit more cooling Sunday.Highs: 72-86.Concord: 49/82Fremont: 52/81Redwood City : 48/81San Francisco: 56/76San Jose: 54/82TODAY: Sunny & mild.Highs: In the mid 70s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & mild.Highs: In the upper 70s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & warm.Highs: In the lower 80s.TONIGHT: Clear & cool.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & warm.Highs: In the lower 80s.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 40s to near 50.TODAY: Sunny & mild.HIGHS: In the upper 70s.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny & warm.Highs: In the lower 80s.TONIGHT Clear skies.Lows: Near 50.Sunny & pleasant.HIGHS: 68-84.