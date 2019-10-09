AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger through Thursday

Tonight will be clear and breezy with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Winds will become dry and gusty by early morning, and that pattern will continue for the next two days, prompting a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger across the Bay Area tomorrow and Thursday.
We can expect sunny and breezy-to-gusty conditions over the next two days, along with dangerously low humidity. High temperatures will be relatively mild--not hot--but the dry and gusty winds will elevate the possibility of fires.
Winds will diminish by Friday and relative humidity will return to normal levels.
We can also expect a minor warmup at the end of the week, but fire concerns should diminish significantly by then.
Temperatures:
Concord 78
Oakland 73
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 68
San Jose 74
Santa Rosa 80
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Sunny & Breezy/Very Low Humidity
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 80s Inland
