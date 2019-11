AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger today, pleasant weekend ahead

Temperatures

We begin Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky with cooler conditions outside the North Bay where the winds are keeping you milder. Expect temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s during our morning commute.This afternoon features sunshine and slightly warmer than average highs, lower 60s at the Coast to 70 degrees Inland. Breezy to windy conditions spread drier air across our neighborhoods today and keep our fire threat at a high level. RED FLAG WARNING : Until 7 a.m. ThursdayStars dominate our overnight sky with slowly tapering winds. The lower humidity and lack of clouds create much cooler conditions tomorrow morning, upper 30s to upper 40s.Thursday and Beyond:Mainly sunny and dry afternoons with temperatures near average in the morning and slightly above average during the afternoon.I'm watching a chance of rain for Tuesday.Concord: 70/42Fremont: 64/44Oakland: 65/46Redwood City: 65/42San Francisco: 65/48San Jose: 66/44San Rafael: 70/45Santa Rosa: 71/38TODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 67 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 67 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & WindyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 42 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 40 - 45 Degrees