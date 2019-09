AccuWeather Forecast: High fire danger today through Wednesday

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Astronomical autumn began at 12:50 this morning. Of course, that means hot temperatures, dry air, breezy conditions and increasing fire danger.For this morning expect increasing clouds and patch fog with temperatures in the lower 50s to lower 60s.An offshore breeze develops quickly scouring the clouds with its drier air and pushing temperatures into the middle 70s at the Coast to lower 90s Inland.RED FLAG WARNING: Today 9p.m. - Wednesday 5a.m.Clear and mild in our valleys with lows settling into the middle 50s to middle 60s. A high fire danger develops in our Hills and Mountains with windy conditions, extremely dry air and lows in the middle 60s to middle 70s.Hot daytime temperatures and high fire danger continue through Wednesday.Heat relief and an ending to our fire danger arrives Thursday.Cooler than average highs and breezy conditions arrive Friday with even cooler weather this weekend.Concord: 92/63Fremont: 84/61Oakland: 80/60Redwood City: 86/62San Francisco: 76/58San Jose: 86/62San Rafael: 90/57Santa Rosa: 91/55TODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 89 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 86 - 91 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 55 - 60 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 57 - 62 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now