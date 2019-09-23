Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: High fire danger today through Wednesday

Astronomical autumn began at 12:50 this morning. Of course, that means hot temperatures, dry air, breezy conditions and increasing fire danger.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

For this morning expect increasing clouds and patch fog with temperatures in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

An offshore breeze develops quickly scouring the clouds with its drier air and pushing temperatures into the middle 70s at the Coast to lower 90s Inland.

RED FLAG WARNING: Today 9p.m. - Wednesday 5a.m.

Clear and mild in our valleys with lows settling into the middle 50s to middle 60s. A high fire danger develops in our Hills and Mountains with windy conditions, extremely dry air and lows in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Hot daytime temperatures and high fire danger continue through Wednesday.
Heat relief and an ending to our fire danger arrives Thursday.
Cooler than average highs and breezy conditions arrive Friday with even cooler weather this weekend.

Temperatures:
Concord: 92/63
Fremont: 84/61
Oakland: 80/60
Redwood City: 86/62
San Francisco: 76/58
San Jose: 86/62
San Rafael: 90/57
Santa Rosa: 91/55

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 89 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 86 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

