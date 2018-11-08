Accuweather Forecast: High fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Dangerous breezes developed last night and continue crashing our hills and mountains through tomorrow. The high fire danger now includes the Santa Cruz Mountains.
RED FLAG WARNING: Until Friday 7a.m.
The breezy conditions create a wide range of temperatures. Throughout the morning commute they range from the upper 30s in our deepest Inland valleys with middle 40s to middle 50s elsewhere and even a few upper 50s across San Francisco.
Total sunshine and extremely dry air allow warmer than average highs to develop this afternoon. Dress for upper 60s to lower 70s along the Coast with middle to upper 70s for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
Breezes taper overnight and cooler conditions develop. Lows return to the upper 30s to middle 40s except in San Francisco where upper 40s to lower 50s develop.
Temperatures:
Concord: 78/42
Fremont: 77/43
Oakland: 76/48
Redwood City: 77/45
San Francisco: 76/51
San Jose: 77/44
San Rafael: 75/44
Santa Rosa: 79/36
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy Mountains
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain tops
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy Hills
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy Mountains
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain tops
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy Mountains
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Looking ahead to Friday:
The fire danger tapers but the leftover extremely dry air and sunshine push us to similar highs tomorrow.
