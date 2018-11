Accuweather Forecast: High fire danger

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Friday:

Dangerous breezes developed last night and continue crashing our hills and mountains through tomorrow. The high fire danger now includes the Santa Cruz Mountains. RED FLAG WARNING : Until Friday 7a.m.The breezy conditions create a wide range of temperatures. Throughout the morning commute they range from the upper 30s in our deepest Inland valleys with middle 40s to middle 50s elsewhere and even a few upper 50s across San Francisco.Total sunshine and extremely dry air allow warmer than average highs to develop this afternoon. Dress for upper 60s to lower 70s along the Coast with middle to upper 70s for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods.Breezes taper overnight and cooler conditions develop. Lows return to the upper 30s to middle 40s except in San Francisco where upper 40s to lower 50s develop.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 78/42Fremont: 77/43Oakland: 76/48Redwood City: 77/45San Francisco: 76/51San Jose: 77/44San Rafael: 75/44Santa Rosa: 79/36TODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 67 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & Breezy MountainsHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain topsLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & Breezy HillsHighs: 74 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & Breezy MountainsHighs: 75 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain topsLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & Breezy MountainsHighs: 75 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesThe fire danger tapers but the leftover extremely dry air and sunshine push us to similar highs tomorrow.