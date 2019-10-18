AccuWeather forecast: High surf advisory in effect until Friday

Tonight will be mostly clear early, but high clouds will move through the area overnight. A High Surf Advisory will also be in effect until 9 PM Friday, as moderate northwesterly winds over the waters are generating a large northwest swell and elevated wave heights.
Early morning low temperatures will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with passing high clouds. Afternoon highs will range from low 60s at the coast to low 70s inland.
A weak frontal system will pass through the Bay Area late Friday night into early Saturday morning, producing a chance of light, scattered showers in the North Bay.
Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild.
Sunday will be sunny and mild, followed by a much warmer pattern early next week.
Temperatures:
Concord 73
Oakland 68
Redwood City 68
San Francisco 65
San Jose 70
Santa Rosa 73
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Chance of Light AM Showers in the North Bay/Then Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland
