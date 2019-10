AccuWeather forecast: High surf advisory in effect until Friday

Temperatures:

Tonight will be mostly clear early, but high clouds will move through the area overnight. A High Surf Advisory will also be in effect until 9 PM Friday, as moderate northwesterly winds over the waters are generating a large northwest swell and elevated wave heights.Early morning low temperatures will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with passing high clouds. Afternoon highs will range from low 60s at the coast to low 70s inland.A weak frontal system will pass through the Bay Area late Friday night into early Saturday morning, producing a chance of light, scattered showers in the North Bay.Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild.Sunday will be sunny and mild, followed by a much warmer pattern early next week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Mostly Clear & BreezyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & BreezyLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Low 70sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Low 70sTonight: Mostly Clear & BreezyLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sChance of Light AM Showers in the North Bay/Then Mostly SunnyHighs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now