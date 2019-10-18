Weather

AccuWeather forecast: High surf advisory in effect until Friday

Tonight will be mostly clear early, but high clouds will move through the area overnight. A High Surf Advisory will also be in effect until 9 PM Friday, as moderate northwesterly winds over the waters are generating a large northwest swell and elevated wave heights.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Early morning low temperatures will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with passing high clouds. Afternoon highs will range from low 60s at the coast to low 70s inland.

A weak frontal system will pass through the Bay Area late Friday night into early Saturday morning, producing a chance of light, scattered showers in the North Bay.

Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild.

Sunday will be sunny and mild, followed by a much warmer pattern early next week.

Temperatures:
Concord 73
Oakland 68
Redwood City 68
San Francisco 65
San Jose 70
Santa Rosa 73

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Chance of Light AM Showers in the North Bay/Then Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Which buildings are more likely to fall during a Bay Area quake?
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Looking back at 1989 Loma Prieta quake in Santa Cruz
The Earthquake Effect: See how close you are to the Hayward Fault
West Oakland residents remembers collapse of Cypress Freeway
Show More
Bay Area quake hot zones identified
All lanes reopened on eastbound Hwy 37 in Sonoma Co. after fire
White House: Ukraine aid held up in part over election probe
SF artist illustrates people's memories from Loma Prieta earthquake
Ready to dance? Oakland theatre selling 'Baby Rave' tickets
More TOP STORIES News