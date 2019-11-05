AccuWeather forecast: Holding pattern

Our Tuesday morning features more areas with patchy dense fog. This lingers throughout the morning commute. Dress for similar temperatures to yesterday, upper 30s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.
Bay and Inland neighborhoods turn sunny this morning while a few clouds linger along the Coast. Hope you liked yesterday afternoon. Highs reach similar levels today but with more humidity in the air. That should help you dry skin and sinuses.
Fog returns to the same neighborhoods tonight with similar lows to the morning.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Slightly stronger onshore breeze cools us a couple degrees tomorrow afternoon.
A light offshore breezes develops Thursday and lingers through the weekend. Highs rebound a couple degrees with less morning fog and a few passing high clouds.
Temperatures
Concord: 80/46
Fremont: 76/46
Oakland: 75/48
Redwood City: 76/44
San Francisco: 70/50
San Jose: 79/49
San Rafael: 76/45
Santa Rosa:80/39
Coast:
TODAY: Fog then Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy Spots
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
