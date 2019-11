AccuWeather forecast: Holding pattern

Temperatures

Our Tuesday morning features more areas with patchy dense fog. This lingers throughout the morning commute. Dress for similar temperatures to yesterday, upper 30s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.Bay and Inland neighborhoods turn sunny this morning while a few clouds linger along the Coast. Hope you liked yesterday afternoon. Highs reach similar levels today but with more humidity in the air. That should help you dry skin and sinuses.Fog returns to the same neighborhoods tonight with similar lows to the morning.Slightly stronger onshore breeze cools us a couple degrees tomorrow afternoon.A light offshore breezes develops Thursday and lingers through the weekend. Highs rebound a couple degrees with less morning fog and a few passing high clouds.Concord: 80/46Fremont: 76/46Oakland: 75/48Redwood City: 76/44San Francisco: 70/50San Jose: 79/49San Rafael: 76/45Santa Rosa:80/39TODAY: Fog then Mostly SunnyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then SunnyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Foggy SpotsLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then SunnyHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Areas of FogLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then SunnyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 45 - 50 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now