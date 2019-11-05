Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Holding pattern

Our Tuesday morning features more areas with patchy dense fog. This lingers throughout the morning commute. Dress for similar temperatures to yesterday, upper 30s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Bay and Inland neighborhoods turn sunny this morning while a few clouds linger along the Coast. Hope you liked yesterday afternoon. Highs reach similar levels today but with more humidity in the air. That should help you dry skin and sinuses.

Fog returns to the same neighborhoods tonight with similar lows to the morning.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Slightly stronger onshore breeze cools us a couple degrees tomorrow afternoon.
A light offshore breezes develops Thursday and lingers through the weekend. Highs rebound a couple degrees with less morning fog and a few passing high clouds.

Temperatures
Concord: 80/46
Fremont: 76/46
Oakland: 75/48
Redwood City: 76/44
San Francisco: 70/50
San Jose: 79/49
San Rafael: 76/45
Santa Rosa:80/39

Coast:
TODAY: Fog then Mostly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy Spots
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
American family ambushed on way to wedding in Mexico
SF father loses third son to gun violence at Halloween Orinda party shooting
Livermore neighbors want restrictions on short-term Airbnb house rentals
2019 Election: San Francisco mayor's race preview
2019 Election: SF District Attorney candidates
Election 2019: Breaking down San Francisco's propositions
Show More
All evacuation warnings lifted, containment grows to 80 percent for Kincade Fire
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
'Sonoma Pride' beer returning
Researchers say light can hack into your smart device
Fremont agencies call community meeting to address power shutoffs
More TOP STORIES News