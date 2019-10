AccuWeather forecast: Hot again, unhealthy air possible

Temperatures:

After a few high clouds this morning expect full-on sunshine the remainder of today. The lack of a breeze could produce Unhealthy Air for Sensitive Groups in our Inland East Bay and South Bay neighborhoods. SPARE THE AIR ALERT : TodayWe begin today with milder temperatures in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Our afternoon highs peak well above average from the upper 60s at the Coast to near 90 degrees Inland.The sea breeze returns tonight with increasing clouds along the Coast, spilling into the Bay and Coastal Valleys during the commute tomorrow morning. Dress for cooler lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.Cooler weather arrives tomorrow and keeps us near average Wednesday through Sunday.Winds reach critical levels for enhanced fire danger Wednesday and Thursday in our hills and valleys.FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Wednesday 5 a.m. - Thursday 5 p.m.Concord: 90/54Fremont: 86/55Oakland: 84/53Redwood City: 86/55San Francisco: 80/50San Jose: 87/56San Rafael: 87/50Santa Rosa: 90/48TODAY: SunnyHighs: 67 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Increasing CloudsLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy CloudsLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 88 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy CloudsLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 86 - 91 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 53 - 57 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now