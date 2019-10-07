AccuWeather forecast: Hot again, unhealthy air possible

After a few high clouds this morning expect full-on sunshine the remainder of today. The lack of a breeze could produce Unhealthy Air for Sensitive Groups in our Inland East Bay and South Bay neighborhoods.
SPARE THE AIR ALERT: Today
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
We begin today with milder temperatures in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Our afternoon highs peak well above average from the upper 60s at the Coast to near 90 degrees Inland.
The sea breeze returns tonight with increasing clouds along the Coast, spilling into the Bay and Coastal Valleys during the commute tomorrow morning. Dress for cooler lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Cooler weather arrives tomorrow and keeps us near average Wednesday through Sunday.
Winds reach critical levels for enhanced fire danger Wednesday and Thursday in our hills and valleys.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Wednesday 5 a.m. - Thursday 5 p.m.
Temperatures:
Concord: 90/54
Fremont: 86/55
Oakland: 84/53
Redwood City: 86/55
San Francisco: 80/50
San Jose: 87/56
San Rafael: 87/50
Santa Rosa: 90/48
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Clouds
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 88 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Clouds
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 86 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Hot again, unhealthy air possible
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More