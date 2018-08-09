AccuWeather Forecast: Hot, Poor air quality continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Good morning! Clouds and cool air blanket our neighborhoods early today. The air is drier with any fog and mist confined to the coast. Temperatures hold in the upper 40s to upper 50s during the morning commute. .
Clouds return to the coast late this morning and leave a hazy and potentially unhealthy sky behind. Even with the filtered sunshine, highs climb 3 to 11 degrees warmer than average. The range begins in the middle 60s at the coast and tops 100 degrees inland.
Smoke from our wildfires create poor air quality, today. Breezes across Lake County increase the fire danger.
SPARE THE AIR: Today
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Thursday 2 p.m. - Saturday 11 p.m.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 97/61
Fremont: 82/59
Oakland: 78/54
Redwood City: 85/58
San Francisco: 70/53
San Jose: 88/63
San Rafael 86/57
Santa Rosa: 92/51
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Smoky
Highs: 86 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 59 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & Smoky
Highs: 95 - 101 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 60 - 67 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 72 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Smoky
Highs: 82 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
Looking ahead to Friday
Heat begins to ease, but warmer than average weather develops Inland once again. The sea breeze ramps up and, fingers crossed, keeps us free of unhealthy air.
