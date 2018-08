AccuWeather Forecast: Hot, Poor air quality continues

Today's Temperatures

Good morning! Clouds and cool air blanket our neighborhoods early today. The air is drier with any fog and mist confined to the coast. Temperatures hold in the upper 40s to upper 50s during the morning commute. .Clouds return to the coast late this morning and leave a hazy and potentially unhealthy sky behind. Even with the filtered sunshine, highs climb 3 to 11 degrees warmer than average. The range begins in the middle 60s at the coast and tops 100 degrees inland.Smoke from our wildfires create poor air quality, today. Breezes across Lake County increase the fire danger. SPARE THE AIR : Today FIRE WEATHER WATCH : Thursday 2 p.m. - Saturday 11 p.m.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 97/61Fremont: 82/59Oakland: 78/54Redwood City: 85/58San Francisco: 70/53San Jose: 88/63San Rafael 86/57Santa Rosa: 92/51TODAY: Partly Sunny & HazyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & SmokyHighs: 86 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & HazyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 53 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & SmokyHighs: 95 - 101 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 60 - 67 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & HazyHighs: 72 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & SmokyHighs: 82 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 59 - 64 DegreesHeat begins to ease, but warmer than average weather develops Inland once again. The sea breeze ramps up and, fingers crossed, keeps us free of unhealthy air.