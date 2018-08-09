WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Hot, Poor air quality continues

EMBED </>More Videos

It'll be warm today in the Bay Area, with poor air quality due to the wildfires burning up north.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Good morning! Clouds and cool air blanket our neighborhoods early today. The air is drier with any fog and mist confined to the coast. Temperatures hold in the upper 40s to upper 50s during the morning commute. .

Clouds return to the coast late this morning and leave a hazy and potentially unhealthy sky behind. Even with the filtered sunshine, highs climb 3 to 11 degrees warmer than average. The range begins in the middle 60s at the coast and tops 100 degrees inland.

Smoke from our wildfires create poor air quality, today. Breezes across Lake County increase the fire danger.


VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco as your AccuWeather forecast

SPARE THE AIR: Today
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Thursday 2 p.m. - Saturday 11 p.m.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 97/61
Fremont: 82/59
Oakland: 78/54
Redwood City: 85/58
San Francisco: 70/53
San Jose: 88/63
San Rafael 86/57
Santa Rosa: 92/51

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Smoky
Highs: 86 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 59 Degrees

Inland:

TODAY: Sunny & Smoky
Highs: 95 - 101 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 60 - 67 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 72 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Smoky
Highs: 82 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

Looking ahead to Friday
Heat begins to ease, but warmer than average weather develops Inland once again. The sea breeze ramps up and, fingers crossed, keeps us free of unhealthy air.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert in effect today, tomorrow
More Weather
Top Stories
Sentencing in Ghost Ship fire case to begin
Mendocino Complex Fires now bigger than Los Angeles
Union City police chief's son accused of beating 71-year-old Sikh man
BART urged to request mutual aid for extra officers on trains, in stations
Spare the Air Alert in effect today, tomorrow
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
SJSU science experiment deemed suspicious, detonated by bomb squad
Man trained 11 children found on compound to be school shooters, prosecutors say
Show More
US to hit Russia with new sanctions after poisoning of former Russian double agent
Back-to-school spending expected to be near record high
Trump directs agencies to override protections for CA endangered species
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in San Mateo
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to SoCal blaze
More News