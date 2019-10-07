AccuWeather Forecast: Hot temps, Spare the Air Day Monday

Expect a mainly clear night on the way with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Monday is another warm & sunny day. A Spare the Air Day is in effect for poor air quality in the Inland East Bay and in the Santa Clara Valley.
Highs will range from the low 70s to the low 90s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 90
San Francisco: 78
Oakland: 82
San Jose: 87
Concord: 90
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Mid 80s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Windy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Lower 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Lower 90s
Tuesday:
Morning clouds lead to a cooler day with highs in the mid 60s to mid 80s.
