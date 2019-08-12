Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Hot temps to peak Wednesday and Thursday

Tonight will be mainly clear, but patches of fog may form along parts of the coastline. Overnight lows will range from the mid-50s at the coast to low 60s inland.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild at the coast, warm to hot from the bay to inland. Highs will range from the upper 60s at the coast to mid-80s near the bay to upper 90s inland.

Inland heat will peak on Wednesday and Thursday when high temperatures reach up to about 102-104 in the hottest locations; but a significant cooling trend will begin on Friday.

Temperatures:
Concord 98
Oakland 81
Redwood City 86
San Francisco 76
San Jose 90
Santa Rosa 94

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to Around 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low 70s Coast to 102 Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No one injured in fiery VTA bus crash with SUV in SJ
Triple-digit heat to bake Bay Area this week
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
A-Rod has $500K worth of items stolen from car in SF, sources say
7 Rideshare safety tips
Lady Gaga donating to classrooms in Gilroy
Golden State Warriors release 2019-20 schedule
Show More
New guidelines for Contra Costa County residents for wildfires, other emergencies
Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure
Heavy police response to SF car break-in
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
More TOP STORIES News