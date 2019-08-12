AccuWeather Forecast: Hot temps to peak Wednesday and Thursday

Tonight will be mainly clear, but patches of fog may form along parts of the coastline. Overnight lows will range from the mid-50s at the coast to low 60s inland.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be sunny and mild at the coast, warm to hot from the bay to inland. Highs will range from the upper 60s at the coast to mid-80s near the bay to upper 90s inland.
Inland heat will peak on Wednesday and Thursday when high temperatures reach up to about 102-104 in the hottest locations; but a significant cooling trend will begin on Friday.
Temperatures:
Concord 98
Oakland 81
Redwood City 86
San Francisco 76
San Jose 90
Santa Rosa 94
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to Around 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low 70s Coast to 102 Inland
