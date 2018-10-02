WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Humid conditions after Bay Area storm

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low 60s. Clouds will linger tomorrow, and light, scattered showers are likely--mainly in the afternoon.



Thursday:
Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 70s Inland

Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Our current mild and muggy pattern will persist through Thursday, but a drier air mass will move into the Bay Area on Friday, followed by a warm-up over the weekend.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 77
Oakland 73
Redwood City 75
San Francisco 68
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 75

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Mid 70s

Inland
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Upper 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Upper 70s

