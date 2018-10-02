AccuWeather Forecast: Humid conditions after Bay Area storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low 60s. Clouds will linger tomorrow, and light, scattered showers are likely--mainly in the afternoon.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Thursday:
Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 70s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Our current mild and muggy pattern will persist through Thursday, but a drier air mass will move into the Bay Area on Friday, followed by a warm-up over the weekend.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 77
Oakland 73
Redwood City 75
San Francisco 68
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 75
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Mid 70s
Inland
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Upper 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Upper 70s
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!