Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Humidity gone, warmth remains

A return to refreshingly cool and less humid air arrives while we were sleeping. Temperatures cling to the middle 50s to middle 60s this morning. Clouds are hugging the Coast and make a late charge east during the commute.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A few clouds remain along the Peninsula Coast while other areas enjoy the sunshine this afternoon. Highs stop a few degrees shy of yesterday's levels but still warmer than average and no need to worry about extra humidity.

Partly cloudy for the Coast and Bay tonight while mainly clear Inland. Expect low temperatures to mirror today's.

Weekend:
Each afternoon reaches warmer levels and finally climaxes Monday with highs near 70 at the Coast to near 100 Inland.

Temperatures:
Concord: 92/62
Fremont: 84/61
Oakland: 78/60
Redwood City: 86/63
San Francisco: 73/58
San Jose: 87/63
San Rafael: 85/57
Santa Rosa: 89/56

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly, Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 60 - 64 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Clouds
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area family finds paper in Popeyes chicken tenders
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
Gunfire erupts in East Bay park, injuring one
With Authority: Devin Haney-- Boxing's next superstar
Bird or Bunny: Optical illusion video sparks furry debate
Man on Bay Bridge causes major traffic delays
Passengers on flight from Oakland evacuated after report of possible smoke
Show More
Rainbow flag stirring up controversy at school in Occidental
Video shows new attack near where woman was assaulted by homeless man
Ramp still closed after truck hits guardrail on NB Highway 101 in SF
Chaotic scene as DNC votes down climate change debate at SF meeting
Humid conditions will make it feel hotter in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News