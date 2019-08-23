AccuWeather Forecast: Humidity gone, warmth remains

A return to refreshingly cool and less humid air arrives while we were sleeping. Temperatures cling to the middle 50s to middle 60s this morning. Clouds are hugging the Coast and make a late charge east during the commute.
A few clouds remain along the Peninsula Coast while other areas enjoy the sunshine this afternoon. Highs stop a few degrees shy of yesterday's levels but still warmer than average and no need to worry about extra humidity.
Partly cloudy for the Coast and Bay tonight while mainly clear Inland. Expect low temperatures to mirror today's.
Weekend:
Each afternoon reaches warmer levels and finally climaxes Monday with highs near 70 at the Coast to near 100 Inland.
Temperatures:
Concord: 92/62
Fremont: 84/61
Oakland: 78/60
Redwood City: 86/63
San Francisco: 73/58
San Jose: 87/63
San Rafael: 85/57
Santa Rosa: 89/56
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly, Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 60 - 64 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Clouds
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
