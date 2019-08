AccuWeather Forecast: Humidity gone, warmth remains

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

A return to refreshingly cool and less humid air arrives while we were sleeping. Temperatures cling to the middle 50s to middle 60s this morning. Clouds are hugging the Coast and make a late charge east during the commute.A few clouds remain along the Peninsula Coast while other areas enjoy the sunshine this afternoon. Highs stop a few degrees shy of yesterday's levels but still warmer than average and no need to worry about extra humidity.Partly cloudy for the Coast and Bay tonight while mainly clear Inland. Expect low temperatures to mirror today's.Each afternoon reaches warmer levels and finally climaxes Monday with highs near 70 at the Coast to near 100 Inland.Concord: 92/62Fremont: 84/61Oakland: 78/60Redwood City: 86/63San Francisco: 73/58San Jose: 87/63San Rafael: 85/57Santa Rosa: 89/56TODAY: Mostly, BreezyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, MistyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 58 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 90 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 60 - 64 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 85 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy CloudsLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 59 - 64 Degrees