Accuweather Forecast: Incoming storm brings warning for SF beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Our next storm is arriving today which ranks a 2, a moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The heaviest rain and strongest winds today are expected between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Rainfall will be between .50" - 1" along with wind gusts 20 - 40mph is expected. Dangerous surf will also crash along our shoreline leading to a High Surf Warning for the day. Waves could exceed 20 feet along our coastline creating dangerous surf and rip currents. Highs range for the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 54
Oakland 55
San Jose 56
Concord 56
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Light Shower
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Lower 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rain and Wind
Highs: Lower 60s
Looking ahead to Monday:
Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
