AccuWeather Forecast: Increase in low clouds near coast and bay tonight

Tonight will bring an increase in low clouds near the coast and bay, with patchy low clouds moving locally inland. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the early morning hours, but mainly sunny by midday. Highs will range from Upper 60s at the coast to upper 80s inland. A nice, late-summer warmup will begin on Saturday, as we head into the 3-day Labor Day Weekend. We can expect sunny days through the holiday weekend, with highs ranging from upper 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Near 70 Coast to Low 90s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 88
Oakland: 75
Redwood City: 79
San Francisco: 69
San Jose: 83
Santa Rosa: 87
Coast
Tonight: Widespread Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Breezy Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 78s
South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Around 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower to Upper 80s
