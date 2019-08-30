Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Increase in low clouds near coast and bay tonight

Tonight will bring an increase in low clouds near the coast and bay, with patchy low clouds moving locally inland. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the early morning hours, but mainly sunny by midday. Highs will range from Upper 60s at the coast to upper 80s inland. A nice, late-summer warmup will begin on Saturday, as we head into the 3-day Labor Day Weekend. We can expect sunny days through the holiday weekend, with highs ranging from upper 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Near 70 Coast to Low 90s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord: 88
Oakland: 75
Redwood City: 79
San Francisco: 69
San Jose: 83
Santa Rosa: 87

Coast
Tonight: Widespread Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Breezy Afternoon
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 78s

South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s to Around 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower to Upper 80s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

