AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds with chance of overnight showers

Tonight will become breezy with increasing clouds and a chance of cold showers developing after midnight.
Overnight lows will range from mid 40s in the North Bay valleys to lower 50s elsewhere.
Friday and Beyond:
Tomorrow will bring a mostly cloudy, windy, and sharply cooler pattern, with a chance of cold showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms.
Highs will range from only lower 50s at the coast to lower 60s inland. This cooler, windier, and possibly wet pattern will continue through the weekend.
Highs Today:
Santa Rosa 61
San Francisco 58
Oakland 59
San Jose 61
Concord 62
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Windy & Chilly/Cold Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Windy & Chilly/Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Windy & Chilly/Chance of Cold Showers
Highs: Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Windy & Chilly/Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Windy & Chilly/Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Windy & Chilly/Chance of Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Saturday:
Partly Cloudy, Windy & Chilly
Highs: Lower 50s Coast to Around 60 Inland
