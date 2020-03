AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds overnight, mostly dry morning

Coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monday will be mostly dry with a slight chance of isolated showers. High temperatures in the afternoon range between 54-64 degrees.A colder system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday bringing us scattered showers. Little accumulation is expected but snow levels may drop to 2500' and this system will bring over a foot of snow in the Sierra.Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight.Lows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight.Lows: Upper 40s to near 50Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.Highs: In the upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Partly cloudy overnight.Lows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.Highs: In the upper 50s to low 60s.Tonight: Partly cloudy overnight.Lows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.Highs: In the upper 50s to low 60s.Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight.Lows: Upper 40s to 50Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.Highs: In the upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Increasing clouds overnight.Lows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.Highs: In the low 60s.Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight.Lows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.Highs: In the low 60s.