Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds overnight, mostly dry morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monday will be mostly dry with a slight chance of isolated showers. High temperatures in the afternoon range between 54-64 degrees.

A colder system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday bringing us scattered showers. Little accumulation is expected but snow levels may drop to 2500' and this system will bring over a foot of snow in the Sierra.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Francis Dinglasan has your AccuWeather forecast.

Coast
Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight.
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.

East Bay
Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight.
Lows: Upper 40s to near 50
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly cloudy overnight.

Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s to low 60s.

North Bay
Tonight: Partly cloudy overnight.
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s to low 60s.

Peninsula
Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight.
Lows: Upper 40s to 50
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.
Highs: In the upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight.
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.
Highs: In the low 60s.

Tuesday
Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight.
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light showers.
Highs: In the low 60s.

