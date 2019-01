Accuweather Forecast: Increasing clouds prelude weekend storm

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Saturday:

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and relatively chilly, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow will become increasingly cloudy, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to upper 50s inland and near the bay.A moderate storm will arrive on Saturday, bringing periods of heavy downpours and strong, gusty wind. This storm ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, and it will be followed by a series of light to moderate storms into late next week. Be prepared for a wet and sometimes windy pattern for the next six days.Concord 56Oakland 58Redwood City 57San Francisco 56San Jose 59Santa Rosa 56Tonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Increasing CloudsHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Increasing CloudsHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Increasing CloudsHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 30sTomorrow: Increasing CloudsHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Increasing CloudsHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 30sTomorrow: Increasing CloudsHighs: Upper 50sRainy & WindyHighs: Mid 50s