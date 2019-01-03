WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Increasing clouds prelude weekend storm

Friday will become increasingly cloudy, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to upper 50s inland and near the bay.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

A moderate storm will arrive on Saturday, bringing periods of heavy downpours and strong, gusty wind. This storm ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, and it will be followed by a series of light to moderate storms into late next week. Be prepared for a wet and sometimes windy pattern for the next six days.

Temperatures:
Concord 56
Oakland 58
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 56
San Jose 59
Santa Rosa 56

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s

