Accuweather Forecast: Increasing clouds prelude weekend storm

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and relatively chilly, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow will become increasingly cloudy, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to upper 50s inland and near the bay.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
A moderate storm will arrive on Saturday, bringing periods of heavy downpours and strong, gusty wind. This storm ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, and it will be followed by a series of light to moderate storms into late next week. Be prepared for a wet and sometimes windy pattern for the next six days.
Temperatures:
Concord 56
Oakland 58
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 56
San Jose 59
Santa Rosa 56
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia