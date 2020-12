AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds today, rainy Christmas Day

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Today, clouds increase in the Bay Area as a system to our south brings rain to the central coast. Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Lake Tahoe area with the bulk of the snow arriving late Friday night into Saturday with 8-12" of snow antic-ipated.Southerly winds will arrive Christmas Eve in advance of a front which will arrive Christmas morning bringing widespread rain throughout the day . Rain tapers off Saturday morning. Highest totals will be in Sonoma county with up to 2" possible. Ben Lomond and the rest of the North Bay could see an inch, SF about a half an inch and perhaps a thirdof an inch in the South Bay and East Bay Valleys.Sunday night a colder system brings more rain and mountain snow. Both systems will be a level one on our Storm Impact Scale Concord 57Oakland 62Redwood City 62San Francisco 60San Jose 62Santa Rosa 61Today: Cloudy, Chance of SprinklesHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: CloudyLows: Upper 40sToday: CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sToday: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sToday: Increasing CloudsHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Mid 40sToday: Mostly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sToday: Mostly Cloudy, Possible SprinklesHighs: Low 60sTonight: CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sDreaming of a wet Christmas? Widespread rain starts in the North Bay and moves South throughout the day.