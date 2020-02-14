AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds today, rainy Christmas Day

Today, clouds increase in the Bay Area as a system to our south brings rain to the central coast.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your AccuWeather forecast
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Lake Tahoe area with the bulk of the snow arriving late Friday night into Saturday with 8-12" of snow antic-ipated.Southerly winds will arrive Christmas Eve in advance of a front which will arrive Christmas morning bringing widespread rain throughout the day. Rain tapers off Saturday morning. Highest totals will be in Sonoma county with up to 2" possible. Ben Lomond and the rest of the North Bay could see an inch, SF about a half an inch and perhaps a thirdof an inch in the South Bay and East Bay Valleys.
Sunday night a colder system brings more rain and mountain snow. Both systems will be a level one on our Storm Impact Scale.
Today's Highs
Concord 57
Oakland 62
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 61
Coast:
Today: Cloudy, Chance of Sprinkles
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
East Bay:
Today: Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
North Bay Valleys:
Today: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Peninsula:
Today: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
South Bay:
Today: Mostly Cloudy, Possible Sprinkles
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Christmas Day:
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Widespread rain starts in the North Bay and moves South throughout the day.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds today, rainy Christmas Day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More