AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds tonight, moderate to heavy rain this weekend

Tonight will feature increasing high clouds with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy early, with rainy and windy conditions developing in the North Bay by late afternoon, spreading to all areas by evening. Afternoon highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.The approaching storm is a level 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. It will feature moderate and occasionally heavy rain, along with strong wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour during the overnight hours and continuing into mid-morning Sunday. This storm will also produce snow in the Sierra, prompting the issuance of a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday.Our weekend storm will be followed by a wet and unsettled pattern through most of next week, including Christmas Day.Concord 61Oakland 60Redwood City 61San Francisco 59San Jose 62Santa Rosa 59Tonight: Increasing High CloudsLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy EveningHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Increasing High CloudsLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy EveningHighs: Low 60sTonight: Increasing High CloudsLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy EveningHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Increasing High CloudsLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy EveningHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Increasing High CloudsLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy EveningHighs: Low 60sTonight: Increasing High CloudsLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy EveningHighs: Low 60sRainy & WindyHighs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now