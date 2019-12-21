AccuWeather forecast: Increasing clouds tonight, moderate to heavy rain this weekend

Tonight will feature increasing high clouds with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Weekend and Beyond:
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy early, with rainy and windy conditions developing in the North Bay by late afternoon, spreading to all areas by evening. Afternoon highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.
The approaching storm is a level 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. It will feature moderate and occasionally heavy rain, along with strong wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour during the overnight hours and continuing into mid-morning Sunday. This storm will also produce snow in the Sierra, prompting the issuance of a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday.
Our weekend storm will be followed by a wet and unsettled pattern through most of next week, including Christmas Day.
Temperatures:
Concord 61
Oakland 60
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 59
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 59
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing High Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy Evening
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing High Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy Evening
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing High Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy Evening
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Increasing High Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy Evening
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing High Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy Evening
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing High Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rainy & Windy Evening
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland
