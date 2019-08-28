Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing low clouds, fog tonight

Tonight will feature increasing low clouds and fog spreading from the coast to inland. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the morning, but increasingly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 80s inland. Friday will be much like tomorrow, but a gradual warm up will begin over the weekend, followed by a mostly sunny and mild day on Monday -- Labor Day.

Temperatures:
Concord 86
Oakland 72
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 69
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 81

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Custom ring stolen from SF tourists but engagement is on
Secret Service, police in standoff with barricaded suspect in Fairfield
Homeless structures under BART tracks in Oakland to be removed
Travis Air Force Base says security incident was false alarm
WATCH LIVE RADAR: Dorian hits US Virgin Islands as Category 1 hurricane
Summer weather in forecast for Labor Day weekend
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Show More
SF man stays in jail despite plan to drop charges
Massive flood protection project coming to southern Santa Clara County
Police: South Bay landlord staged home invasion in effort to evict family
Lakers, NBA investigating threat claim against Cousins
SF proposal lets people living in RVs, cars to park and sleep near Balboa BART
More TOP STORIES News