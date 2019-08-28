AccuWeather Forecast: Increasing low clouds, fog tonight

Tonight will feature increasing low clouds and fog spreading from the coast to inland. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the morning, but increasingly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 80s inland. Friday will be much like tomorrow, but a gradual warm up will begin over the weekend, followed by a mostly sunny and mild day on Monday -- Labor Day.
Temperatures:
Concord 86
Oakland 72
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 69
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 81
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland
